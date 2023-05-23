Delhi fights scorching heat as temperatures hit 44 degrees Celsius; See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
A vendor blows soap bubbles to attract customers on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Workers collect drinking water from a leaking pipeline to quench their thirst during a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Commuters covering themselves with their scarves walk on a road on a hot summer day, in Gurugram, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
A fruit vendor takes afternoon siesta during a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
A street vendor use an umbrella to protect themselves from heat on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
People drink sweet water (Chabeel) on the occasion of Sikh Guru Arjan Dev's Martyrdom day on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 23, 2023
It is not uncommon for the capital city to have scorching summers. In fact, during the British rule, the Viceroys used to conveniently move India's administrative Centre from Delhi to Shimla during summers to escape this heat
