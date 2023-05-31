The much-loved Deccan Queen turns 93 on June 1; Know more about the legacy train

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
The most popular train between Pune and Mumbai, Deccan Queen, celebrates its 95th birthday on June 1, 2023
Started on June 1, 1930, this has been one of the most loved train by passengers on this route
Did you know that the train, known for its pantry car, had recently undergone a facelift
Initially, the train was introduced with two rakes of seven coaches each. One of them was painted in silver with scarlet mouldings and the other with royal blue with gold lines
This superfast train has 17 coaches and 5 major stations
It was flagged off in 1930, to transport rich British patrons to the Race Course in Poona to attend horse racing
The underframes of the coaches of the original rakes were built in England, while the coach bodies were built in the Matunga Workshop of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway
Interestingly Deccan Queen's birthday is celebrated every year on June 1st at the Pune Junction station