The much-loved Deccan Queen turns 93 on June 1; Know more about the legacy train

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023

The most popular train between Pune and Mumbai, Deccan Queen, celebrates its 95th birthday on June 1, 2023

Started on June 1, 1930, this has been one of the most loved train by passengers on this route

Did you know that the train, known for its pantry car, had recently undergone a facelift

Initially, the train was introduced with two rakes of seven coaches each. One of them was painted in silver with scarlet mouldings and the other with royal blue with gold lines

This superfast train has 17 coaches and 5 major stations

It was flagged off in 1930, to transport rich British patrons to the Race Course in Poona to attend horse racing

The underframes of the coaches of the original rakes were built in England, while the coach bodies were built in the Matunga Workshop of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway

Interestingly Deccan Queen's birthday is celebrated every year on June 1st at the Pune Junction station