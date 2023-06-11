Anne Frank: The Story Of The Girl Behind The Diary

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
On June 12, 1942, Anne Frank received a red-and-white plaid diary for her 13th birthday. On that day she began writing the iconic book that shed light on Hitler's Nazi brutality towards Jews in Germany.
In the diary, she jotted down her everyday experiences for two years while her family was hiding when Germany occupied Netherlands during the World War 2.
This book, which is considered as a classic of war literature, was published as Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl, originally in Dutch in 1947.
It was published by her father Otto Frank who was the only person from the Secret Annexe (their hiding place) that survived the deadly holocaust.
Anne and her sister Margot died at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945 due to typhus.
At the time of the Second World War, the Nazis murdered nearly six million European Jews in a holocaust. Anne was just one among them.
Her book got translated into around 70 languages and was adapted for stage and screen. In 1960 the hiding place became a museum: the Anne Frank House.
"Despite everything, I believe that people are really good at heart," one of the most famous quotes by the young girl.