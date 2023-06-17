7 Historic Facts About London's Waterloo Bridge

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
The historic Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames in London was initially inaugurated on June 18 in 1817. Here are some interesting facts about the structure.
In all the bridges of Thames, Waterloo was the only one to be damaged by German bombs during the war.
The new Waterloo Bridge is also called as The Ladies' Bridge because it was built by a largely female workforce during the World War 2.
Waterloo Bridge can clean itself due to its Portland stone which can clean itself during rain.
The historical construction has attracted many eyeballs and received praises from experts in the field.
It was originally called the Strand Bridge as the plan for a new bridge across the Thames, between Westminster and Blackfriars, was proposed by a group calling itself the Strand Bridge Company.
Its name commemorates victory of the British, Dutch and Prussians at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.
Seeing the beauty of the Gothic structure, it was described by the Italian sculptor Antonio Canova as “the noblest bridge in the world.”