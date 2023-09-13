Planning To Buy iPhone 15? Here's How Much Each Model Will Cost You In India

By: Azhar Khan | September 13, 2023
Apple iPhone Pro is launched with Titanium instead of stainless steel and it will cost you ₹1,34,900
Apple iPhone 15 Pro model launched with action button that you can customize to trigger a specific function.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be costing you in India ₹1,59,900.
The Action Button is one of few noticeable changes to the exterior of the iPhone in the last few years. It is only available in pro models.
Apple iPhone 15 to cost ₹79,900 in India. The Pre-order will be starting at 5:30 PM IST on Sept 15, 2023. Available from Sept 22, 2023.
Apple informed that as part of its efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will not include a power adapter or EarPods. Included in the box will be a USB‑C Charge Cable that supports fast charging and is compatible with USB‑C power adapters and computer ports.
Apple iPhone Plus launched in India at ₹89,900. This device comes with a huge 6.7 inch display making it bigger and better for you to watch videos and play games.
Apple iPhone 15 Plus looks stunning in black
