Most Futuristic Tech at CES 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 06, 2023
BMW’s i Vision Dee with both the design and the technologies to be found in BMW's future electric sedans can change colour in an instant
Asus’s Vivobook Pro laptop with a 3D screen plays movies and games displaying different image for each eye giving the impression of 3D
The shapeshifting laptop has two 13.3in OLED displays with multiple configuration options. The full-sized Windows 11 notebook also comes with its own active pen and origami-style stand
Do you keep burning your food? Samsung just saved you with its new Bespoke AI oven that tells you when the food is burning and it also automatically provides cooking recommendations
Swedish tech maker Candela has unveiled the new C-8 Hydrofoil that hovers above the water. The electric boat can travel at 50 knots and will take you as far as 50 miles which takes upto 2 hours
Canadian company GlüxKind has launched a self-driving baby stroller for the next gen parents allowing them to move independently with the baby
Next Future Mobility launched its Aska A5 an electric airplane with wheels or cars with wings that is planned to be released in 2026
Traveling abroad but don't know the language then TCL' RayNeo X2 AR glasses are made for you. It can translate conversations in real time and is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2023