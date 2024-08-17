WWE SmackDown Results 16/8/2024: Bloodline's Vicious Attack on Roman Reigns, Street Profits Become WWE Tag Team Title No 1 Contenders

By: Suraj Alva | August 17, 2024
The latest episode of Smack Down started with Nia Jax’s WWE Women's Championship Celebration
Image: WWE
Michin ruined the Celebration with Kendo stick attack on Nia, Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly
Image: WWE
Carmelo Hayes continued his rivalry with Andrade in the latest episode of Smack Down. Hayes picked up a win with a quick pin
Image: WWE
Kevin Owens registered a comfortable win over Grayson Waller in build up to his WWE championship title match against Coady Rhodes in Berlin
Image: WWE
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins OF street Profits defeated DIY to become No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Champions currently held by The Bloodline
Image: WWE
Solo Sikoa Calls Out Roman Reigns and tells him that if he wants his Tribal Chief beads back, he needs to come out and try and take them from him.
Image: WWE
Roman Reigns comes out and attacks Solo Sikoa and Tam Tonga
Image: WWE
As Roman Reigns put on the beads he is attacked by Jacob Fatu
Image: WWE
Tonga, Fatu and Sikoa power bombs Reigns through the commentary desk to end the show .
Image: WWE