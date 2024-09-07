WWE Smackdown 06/09/2024 Results: Big Match Announced For Next Week For Undisputed Championship

By: Aakash Singh | September 07, 2024
Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes opened the show and addressed his win over Kevin Owens at The Bash. The Bloodline interrupted him and Nick Aldis later came and announced a steel cage match between Rhodes and Solo Sikoa next week.
Bayley defeated Tiffany Stratton by hitting her with Rose Plant and pinning her.
Apollo Crews beat Giovanni Vinci in a match that lasted only a few seconds. Crews hit Vinci with a Crucifix before pinning him.
Kevin Owens emerged triumphant in a triple-threat bout against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. After Owens won, Waller and Theory teamed up and assaulted him.
Chelsea Green emerged victorious against Michin as the former hit Unpretty Her before going for the pin.
The Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, defeated Street Profits and DIY. Sikoa undoubtedly sent Rhodes a message ahead of the match next week for the Undisputed Championship.
