WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 Review: Talking Points From The Premium Live Event In Germany

By: Suraj Alva | September 01, 2024
WWE's Bash in Berlin that took place in Germany was a huge success.
Image: X
The opening match was between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Though Rhodes retained the title, the talking point was Owens deciding not to take advantage of his opponent knee injury
Image: WWE
The reluctance to take advantage of Rhodes bad knee is likely to haunt Owens, and it may be the thing that pushes him over the edge into a heel turn.
Image: WWE
Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair’s second Women’s World tag team championship reign needs to be the beginning of their ultimate breakup
Image: WWE
Belair's decision to break off to pursue and win another world title, will give Cargill chance to improves her in-ring skills
Image: WWE
CM Punk picked up his first win in WWE in more than a decade. The match was physical and mostly entertaining.
Image: WWE
Punk sneakily hitting the turnbuckles after McIntyre while being carried was few of the coolest moments in the match.
Image: WWE
With one win apiece and Punk able to retrieve the bracelet for good the match is bound for Triology
Image: WWE
Terror Twins Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest stood tall in the mixed tag team match beating Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan
Image: WWE
The match its best moment when Rhea Ripley had a sweet callback by choking Dominik Mysterio with her legs in the corner
Image: WWE
Rhea and Damien needed some payback before they headed off into their single feuds in this story. This has to break into a title rematch for Ripley versus Morgan and Balor vs. Priest
Image: WWE
Gunther and Orton clashed in legendary fight for World Heavyweight Title
Image: WWE
Gunther retained his title with Randy Orton passing out in the sleeper hold after a few attempts to break the lock.
Image: WWE
It was the right result after their King of the Ring final match ended with Orton's shoulder up and Judgment Day helping Gunther win the World Heavyweight Championship
Image: WWE