WTC Points Table: India Retain 2nd Spot After Ranchi Test Win vs England

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 26, 2024
New Zealand remain at the top spot in the points table with PTC of 75% following series win against South Africa
Team India retained the second spot in WTC Points Table with PTC of 64.58% following fourth Test win against England in Ranchi
Australia currently is at the third spot with PTC of 55% after Test series draw against West Indies
Bangladesh is at the fourth spot in WTC Points Table with PTC of 50%
Pakistan are currently at the fifth spot with PTC of 36.66 after playing the Test series against Australia
West Indies is at the sixth spot with PTC of 33.33% following historic The Gabba Test win against Australia
South Africa is currently at the seventh spot with PTC of 25 following Test series defeat to New Zealand
England are currently second from the bottom of the WTC points table with PTC of 19.44 after suffering 3 consecutive defeats in the series against India
Sri Lanka are at the bottom of the WTC points with PTC of 0% as they are yet to win a match in the ongoing cycle of the championship
