WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Australia Dethrone India To Grab Top Spot After Series Sweep Against Pakistan

By: Aakash Singh | January 06, 2024
Sri Lanka are yet to open their account in the current WTC cycle and are 10th in the points table. Sri Lanka lost both their home Tests to Pakistan in July 2023.
England cricket team are currently holding the 8th spot despite winning 2 and losing 2 in 5. Nevertheless, it's their slow over-rate on certain occasions that cost them some points.
West Indies have played only 2 Tests, but drew one and lost the other. Their percentage points is currently only 16.67.
Having lost 3 consecutive Tests to Australia, Pakistan have dropped to the 6th spot. Their percentage points have also plummeted to 36.66.
Bangladesh are currently capturing the 5th spot and are levelled with South Africa and New Zealand in terms of percentage points.
New Zealand have also played only 2 Tests in the current WTC cycle. The Kiwis are currently on 4th, with 1 win and defeat each and have 50% points.
South Africa are currently 3rd in the WTC standings with 50% points. However, they have played only 2 matches, winning and losing 1 each.
Despite winning the Cape Town Test over South Africa, India have slipped to 2nd spot in the WTC points table. Their percentage points currently are 54.16.
Australia retained the Benaud-Qadir Trophy with a 3-0 win over Pakistan. Their percentage points have risen to 56.25%, thereby grabbing the top spot with 5 wins in 8 matches
