WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top Spot After First Test Win Against West Indies

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 19, 2024
Australia consolidated their top position in the points table in WTC 2023-25 with PTC of 61.11% after after securing 1-0 series lead with a first Test win against West Indies
India are currently at the second spot of WTC points table with PTC of 54.16% after four matches. Rohit Sharma-led side will play 5-match series against England, starting on January 25
South Africa are at the third position in the points table after second Test defeat against India. Proteas will play 2-match Test series against New Zealand in February
New Zealand are at the fourth spot with PTC of 50% in the WTC points table after four matches. NZ will play their first Test of 2024 against South Africa in February
Bangladesh sit at the fifth position with PTC of 50% after series draw against New Zealand.
Pakistan sit at the sixth position with PTC of 36.66% in the WTC points table after three-match series drubbing by Australia
England are currently at the seventh spot with PTC of 15% after two wins and as many losses from 4 matches. Ben Stokes-led will play 5 Tests against India, starting on January 25
West Indies are second from the bottom with 11.11 after two defeats, including first Test against Australia. They are yet to win a match in ongoing WTC 2023-25
Sri Lanka are at the bottom of the points table as they are yet to win a match in the ongoing WTC cycle
