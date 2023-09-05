World Cup 2023: Team India's 15 Men Tasked With Bringing World Cup Trophy Home

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2023
Skipper Rohit Sharma will lead India in the 2023 World Cup. He returned to form by blazing an unbeaten 74 against Nepal on Monday in the Asia Cup 2023 fixture.
Shubman Gill will most likely open with Rohit Sharma in the tournament and made a breezy 67 against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 game on Monday.
Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the lynchpin of this batting unit. He will be eyeing some runs in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup after making only 4 runs against Pakistan.
Shreyas Iyer remains the designated No.4 and returned from injury in the Asia Cup 2023.
Ishan Kishan sealed his spot in the 2023 World Cup squad after his 82 against Pakistan to rescue the team out of trouble.
Despite doubts over his fitness, KL Rahul has been selected in the squad and is expected to fully recover soon.
Hardik Pandya is the trump card for Team India and made a fluent 87 against Pakistan in the recent Asia Cup 2023 clash.
Suryakumar Yadav's selection looms as a debatable one, given his wretched run in the format.
Ravindra Jadeja will play in the team as a second all-rounder. Aside from adding useful runs and targeting wickets, he is also an outstanding fielder.
Axar Patel has given promising performances in ODI cricket and has been selected as the back up all-rounder.
Shardul Thakur is the 4th seamer in the squad and also provides a useful batting option.
Jasprit Bumrah is the spearhead of India's pace-bowling unit and fans will hope he is firing on all cylinders after a long-standing injury.
Mohammed Shami is arguably one of the best ODI bowlers with the new ball. However, he is unlikely to play all the games in the tournament.
Mohammed Siraj remains the frontrunner to partner Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball. He also topped the ICC ODI bowling rankings this year.
Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has become an improved bowler in recent times and is a genuine wicket-taker.
