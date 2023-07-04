Wimbledon 2023: Coco Gauff Suffers Shock Exit To Fellow American, Sofia Kenin

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 04, 2023
Coco Gauff is out of Wimbledon after losing to qualifier Sofia Kenin in the first round.
After going down 6-4 in the first set, seventh seed Gauff bounced back immediately to race into a 3-0 lead at the start of the second.
The American teenager - who burst onto the scene with victory over Venus Williams at the All England Club in 2019 - kept her composure, despite losing a service game, to level the tie at one-set-all to force a decider.
2020 Australian Open winner Kenin seized the advantage early in the final set by breaking Gauff’s in the opening game.
Kenin saved three break points to go 3-1 up and broke her compatriot once more before earning the chance to serve for the match. She held her nerve to make it through to the second round.
Gauff’s exit provided the biggest shock of day one at Wimbledon, with the 19-year-old suffering her earliest defeat at the tournament.
Kenin will face Xinyu Wang next, after the Chinese player beat Australia's Storm Hunter in straight sets.