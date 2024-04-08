Who Is Yash Thakur? LSG Pacer Who Picked Fifer In 33-Run Win Over GT In Lucknow

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 08, 2024
Yash Thakur grabbed the spot;ightnwith his brilliant bolwing in IPL 2024 clash against Gujarat Titans in Lucknow
Thakur picked his maiden fifer of hisIPL career and registered the bowling figures of 5/30 with an economy rate of 7.50. He also achieved double-wicket maiden over in the 15th over
Lucknow Super Giants acquired the services of INR 45 lakhs at the IPL 2023 Auction. He was retained by LSG ahead of IPL 2024 Auction
Yash Thakur represents Vidarbha state team. He was part of the team that won the Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy in 2019
Yash Thakur made his senior debut for Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Punjab in Delhi in 2017
Prior to make it to senior team of Vidarbha, Yash Thakur played for India U19 team that paricipated in U19 Asia Cup in 2016 and toured England in 2017
Yash played a vital role in helping India U19 win the U19 Asia Cup title for a record fifth time
Yash Thakur made his first class debut for Vidarbha against Chattisgarh in Raipur in December 2018
Yash Thakur was part of Punjab Kings squad as a net bowler for IPL 2021 and 2022
Yash Thakur had a breakthrough IPL season in 2023, where he scalped 13 wickets with an economy rate of 9.08 for LSG He played a vital role in helping the team reach the playoffs that year
