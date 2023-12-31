Who Is Neil Brand? Uncapped South African Who Will Lead In New Zealand Tests

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 31, 2023
Cricket South Africa announced 14-player squad for the Test series against South Africa. Out of those, seven players received national call-up
Credits: Instagram/Neil Brand
Uncapped South African player Neil Brand has been appointed as captain of the side for New Zealand Tests
Credits: Instagram/Titans Cricket
Neil Brand made his first class debut for Cardiff MCCU (2015 to 2017) before playing for Northerns since 2018.
Credits: Instagram/Neil Brand
Neil Brand is a bowling all-rounder with a first-class experience of 51 matches and scored 2906 runs
Credits: Twitter
Though he is yet to have leadership experience in international cricket, Neil Brand captained Titans across all formats in domestic cricket
Credits: Instagram/Neil Brand
Brand didn't play competitive cricket as he took the sport seriously at the age of 21
Credits: Instagram/Neil Brand
Neil Brand played for Joburg Super Kings in the first edition of SA20 in 2022
Credits: Twitter
Neil Brand will join the elite list of players to make international debut as a captain when he will lead South Africa in the 1st Test against New Zealand
Credits: Instagram/Neil Brand