Who Is Neil Brand? Uncapped South African Who Will Lead In New Zealand Tests

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 31, 2023

Cricket South Africa announced 14-player squad for the Test series against South Africa. Out of those, seven players received national call-up

Uncapped South African player Neil Brand has been appointed as captain of the side for New Zealand Tests

Neil Brand made his first class debut for Cardiff MCCU (2015 to 2017) before playing for Northerns since 2018.

Neil Brand is a bowling all-rounder with a first-class experience of 51 matches and scored 2906 runs

Though he is yet to have leadership experience in international cricket, Neil Brand captained Titans across all formats in domestic cricket

Brand didn't play competitive cricket as he took the sport seriously at the age of 21

Neil Brand played for Joburg Super Kings in the first edition of SA20 in 2022

Neil Brand will join the elite list of players to make international debut as a captain when he will lead South Africa in the 1st Test against New Zealand

