Who Is Harshit Rana? KKR Bowler Who Defended 13 Runs In Final Over To Defeat SRH In IPL 2024

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 24, 2024
Harshit Rana emerged as one of the instrumental players in KKR's thrilling four-wicket win over SRH at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata
Rana was given to ball in the final over of the SRH's run-chase where KKR had to defend 13 runs in last six balls
Harshit Rana managed to defend 13 runs in the final over by conceding just 9 runs and picked two crucial wickets of Shahbaz Ahmed dangerous Heinrich Klaasen
Harshit Rana has been part of Kolkata Knight Riders since IPL 2022 and made his T20 debut against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai in that season
Harshit Rana represents Delhi team in domestic cricket and was impressive at junior-level, where he picked 37 wickets with an economy rate of less than six in 30 matches
Harshit Rana was first shot to fame when received award for fastest delivery in the match against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022
After the win against SRH, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer revealed that Harshit Rana was bit nervous but told him to back himself and enjoy the moment
