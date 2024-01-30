Meet Divya Deshmukh: 18-Year-Old Indian Chess Star Who Alleged Sexism In TATA Steel Masters

By: Rohan Sen | January 30, 2024

Divya Deshmukh has accused spectators of sexism and misogyny at TATA Steel Chess

Divya Deshmukh Instagram

Divya said "women are often taken for granted by spectators" at chess tournaments and they mainly focus on the players' hair, clothes and every "irrelevant thing" apart from their game

Divya Deshmukh Instagram

Divya is participating in the TATA Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands

Divya Deshmukh Instagram

Divya won the women's rapid chess event at the TATA Steel Masters

Divya Deshmukh Instagram

Divya finished 12th in the TATA Steel Masters Challengers section with a score of 4.5

Divya Deshmukh Instagram

Divya was born on December 9, 2005, in Nagpur, Maharashtra

Divya Deshmukh Instagram

The 18-year-old chess prodigy became an International Master (IM) in 2023

Divya Deshmukh Instagram

Divya won a bronze medal at the 2022 Chess Olympiad and clinched the Asian Women's Championship last year

Divya Deshmukh Instagram