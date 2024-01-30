Meet Divya Deshmukh: 18-Year-Old Indian Chess Star Who Alleged Sexism In TATA Steel Masters

By: Rohan Sen | January 30, 2024
Divya Deshmukh has accused spectators of sexism and misogyny at TATA Steel Chess
Divya Deshmukh Instagram
Divya said "women are often taken for granted by spectators" at chess tournaments and they mainly focus on the players' hair, clothes and every "irrelevant thing" apart from their game
Divya is participating in the TATA Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands
Divya won the women's rapid chess event at the TATA Steel Masters
Divya finished 12th in the TATA Steel Masters Challengers section with a score of 4.5
Divya was born on December 9, 2005, in Nagpur, Maharashtra
The 18-year-old chess prodigy became an International Master (IM) in 2023
Divya won a bronze medal at the 2022 Chess Olympiad and clinched the Asian Women's Championship last year
