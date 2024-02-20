Who Is Carlos Sainz? Formula 1 Driver To Be Replaced By Lewis Hamilton At Ferrari In 2025

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 20, 2024
Spanish F1 drive Carlos Sainz will be replaced by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton at Scuderia Ferrari from 2025 season
Carlos Sainz joined the Ferrari F1 team on a two-year contract in 2021 after serving two seasons with McLaren (2019 and 2020)
Sainz made F1 debut with Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2015 and served the team for three seasons until he moved to Renault team in 2017
At Renault, Carlos Sainz replaced Jolyon Palmer and served the team for two seasons from 2017 to 2018. He finished 10th in the 2018 World Championship
In 2019, Carlos Sainz joined the McLaren team, with whom Lewis Hamilton started off his F1 career. The 29-year-old finished sixth in both 2019 and 2020 World Championship
Carlos Sainz earned his first win of his F1 career with Scuderia Ferrari at 2022 British Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz has achieved five positions and 18 wins, with 982.5 points in his Formula 1 career
The Formula 1 2024 is the final season for Carlos Sainz with Scuderia Ferrari but it remains to be seen his next move from 2025 onwards
