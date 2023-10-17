Who Is Alex Hartley? Pakistan Super League Team Multan Sultans' New Spin-Bowling Coach

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 17, 2023
Former England spinner Alex Hartley has been appointed Multan Sultans' first-ever spin-bowling coach
Alex Hartley Instagram
Alex Hartley played 28 ODIs and 4 T20Is for England from 2016 to 2019
Hartley is currently in India covering the ICC World Cup 2023 as a commentator and broadcaster
Alex Hartley Instagram
Alex Hartley has also played for domestic English teams like Lancashire and Middlesex
Alex Hartley Instagram
Alex Hartley is also a big fan of IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore
Alex Hartley Instagram
Hartley was part of England's World Cup-winning side in 2017 and retired from cricket in August
Alex Hartley Instagram
Hartley took an indefinite break from cricket to focus on her mental health earlier this year
Alex Hartley Instagram
Multan Sultans have also hired Catherine Dalton as the teams fast-bowling coach for the upcoming PSL season