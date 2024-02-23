Who is Akash Deep? India’s Latest Pace Sensation Who Rattled England’s Top-Order

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 23, 2024
Akash Deep received his maiden India Test cap from head coach Rahul Dravid before the commencement of Ranchi Test
Akash Deep missed out on a potential maiden wicket of Zak Crawley after his delivery was declared no-ball by on-field umpire as he overstepped the crease
Undeterred by his no-ball, Deep continued to bowl in good rythm and drew the first blood for India by dismissing Ben Duckett for 11 at 47/2
Akash Deep provided yet another breakthrough for India by removing Ollie Pope for a duck at 47/2
Akash Deep finally managed to get the wicket of Zak Crawley by bowling him for 42 at 57/3
Akash Deep's bowling brilliance in the first hour of the opening session put England in position of reeling
Akash Deep received maiden Test call-up as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested from Ranchi Test and straightway made his international debut
Akash Deep has been one of the consistent performers in first-class cricket over the last few years, having picked 107 wickets in 30 matches
