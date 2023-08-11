Virat Kohli Within Top 3 Among Athletes For Earnings Per Instagram Post In 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 11, 2023
According to Hopper HQ, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo charges 26.7 crores for one post on Instagram.
Cristiano Ronaldo made his international debut in 2003 and has scored a record 842 goals since then.
Cristiano Ronaldo has played for clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus. He is currently associated with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr
Argentinian footballer and a one-time World Cup winner Lionel Messi makes a jaw-dropping 21.25 crore over a single Instagram post.
Lionel Messi debuted for Argentina's national team in 2005. His 814 goals are the 2nd only to Ronaldo's 842 in overall football history.
Lionel Messi was associated with FC Barcelona for 18 long years and joined PSG. He moved to Inter Miami in 2023.
Team India cricketer Virat Kohli earns a massive INR 11.45 crores over a single Instagram post.
Virat Kohli is arguably one of the best batters of the current generation and has scored over 25k runs across formats.
With 76 centuries across international cricket, he is the second-highest in that regard, only behind Sachin Tendulkar's 100.
