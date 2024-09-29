Unveiling The Dark Side: Shocking Revelations From 'Mr McMahon' Documentary

By: Suraj Alva | September 29, 2024
The Netflix documentary "Mr. McMahon" unveils startling insights into the life and career of WWE co-creator Vince McMahon. Here are five of the most shocking revelations
In the early 1990s, rising concerns over wrestler health and rampant steroid use led Jesse "The Body" Ventura to advocate for a wrestling union, aiming to protect the well-being of wrestlers.
The "Mr. McMahon" series sheds light on accusations against several top executives for sexually abusing underage "ring boys".
Montreal Screwjob shows the complex relationship between Vince McMahon and one of the sport's biggest stars, Bret Hart
In the 'Mr. McMahon' documentary, Vince remembered the moment of the past where he suggested a controversial storyline involving him impregnating Stephanie
Vince revealed he based his Mr McMahon persona on his favourite wrestler Dr Jerry Graham. Teenage Vince dyed his hair to look like him, and even copied his strut.
The documentary reveals Shane (Vince's son) didn't like Linda (his mother) in arcs where Vince was cheating on her. Vince makes it clear, it's all about business first.
McMahon’s fixation on pay-per-view events led to controversial decisions, notably the tragic "Over the Edge" event in 1999, where wrestler Owen Hart fell to his death.
In the final episode, Vince is asked if he’ll ever retire. He said no. However he retired in the wake of the first sexual misconduct allegations probably only a year after he made those comments.
