Tushar Deshpande Marries His Soulmate Nabha Gaddamwar In Traditional Marathi Wedding; Check Pics

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 22, 2023
Tushar Deshpande tied knot with his long-time girlfriend Nabha Gaddamwar in a typical Maharashtrian style wedding
Credits: Instagram/Tushar Despande
The couple is in all smiles as Tushar leads his bride Nabha to take 7 pheras around the Agni Dev
Credits: Instagram/Tushar Despande
Tushar Deshpande got engaged to his 'school crush' in June this year
Credits: Instagram/Tushar Despande
After getting engaged to Nabha Gaddamwar, Tushar put out a caption on Instagram, 'She got promoted from my school crush to MY FIANCÉ'
Credits: Instagram/Tushar Despande
Team India and CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube put up an Instagram story, congratulating newly wed couple.
Credits: Instagram/Shivam Dube
Tushar Deshpande has been retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024
Credits: Twitter
In IPL 2023, Tushar became the first impact player as he came in as substitute for Ambati Rayudu for CSK bowling against Gujarat Titans
Credits: Twitter/IPL
Tushar Deshpande had a breakthrough IPL season this year as he scalped 21 wickets at an economy rate of 9.92 in 16 matches
Credits: Twitter