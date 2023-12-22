Tushar Deshpande Marries His Soulmate Nabha Gaddamwar In Traditional Marathi Wedding; Check Pics

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 22, 2023

Tushar Deshpande tied knot with his long-time girlfriend Nabha Gaddamwar in a typical Maharashtrian style wedding

Credits: Instagram/Tushar Despande

The couple is in all smiles as Tushar leads his bride Nabha to take 7 pheras around the Agni Dev

Credits: Instagram/Tushar Despande

Tushar Deshpande got engaged to his 'school crush' in June this year

Credits: Instagram/Tushar Despande

After getting engaged to Nabha Gaddamwar, Tushar put out a caption on Instagram, 'She got promoted from my school crush to MY FIANCÉ'

Credits: Instagram/Tushar Despande

Team India and CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube put up an Instagram story, congratulating newly wed couple.

Credits: Instagram/Shivam Dube

Tushar Deshpande has been retained by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2024

Credits: Twitter

In IPL 2023, Tushar became the first impact player as he came in as substitute for Ambati Rayudu for CSK bowling against Gujarat Titans

Credits: Twitter/IPL

Tushar Deshpande had a breakthrough IPL season this year as he scalped 21 wickets at an economy rate of 9.92 in 16 matches

Credits: Twitter