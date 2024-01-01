From England Test Series To T20 World Cup: Team India's Cricketing Calendar 2024

By: Aakash Singh | January 01, 2024

Team India will kickstart 2024 with 2nd Test against South Africa in Cape Town on January 3

Team India will play three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting from January 11

India women will lock horns with Australia in three-match T20I series against Australia, Jan 5-9

India to play five-match Test series against Ben Stokes-led England team, starting from January 25 to March 7

In June, Team India will play the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA. Only prestigious tournament for Indian Men's team.

India are expected to play 3 T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in July

In September, India will play the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh

India will play home series against Bangladest, including two Tests and three ODIs in September

In October, India to play three Tests against New Zealand at home

India to play Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in December in Down Under

India's women team will tour Australia in December to play three-match ODI series

After Australia ODIs, India are scheduled to play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is against touring West Indies' women's team

