Team India Pacer Navdeep Saini Marries His Long Time Girlfriend Swati Asthana In Grand Ceremony; Check Photos

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | November 24, 2023
Navdeep Saini and his girlfriend Swati Asthana prepare for the wedding ceremony to kick off.
(Credits: Instagram)
Navdeep Saini's girlfriend Swati Asthana looks elegant in her wedding costume.
(Credits: Instagram)
Navdeep Saini and Swati Asthana perform a ritual for the wedding.
(Credits: Instagram)
Saini shared the photos on his Instagram handle and posted the caption, 'With you, everyday is a day of love. ❤️Today, we decided on forever! Seeking all your blessings and love as we start a new chapter of our life on my special day ✨ 23.11.23.'
(Credits: Instagram)
Navdeep Saini and Swati Asthana embrace after the wedding ceremony and are all smiles.
(Credits: Instagram)
While Saini is likely the future of Indian cricket, Swati Asthana is a Vloggger in the aspects of fashion, travel, and lifestyle.
(Credits: Instagram)
Swati Asthana also has a YouTube channel, which is an extended version of her Instagram account. She boasts of over 80000 followers on Instagram
(Credits: Twitter)
Swati Asthana looks in awe at Navdeep Saini.
(Credits: Twitter)
Navdeep Saini made his debut for India in 2019 and has played 2 Tests, 4 ODIs, and 11 T20Is. He was most recently seen in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but his team Delhi were eliminated in the semi-finals.
(Credits: Twitter)