Team India Hosted By Indian High Commissioner In Guyana Ahead of 2nd T20I vs WI

August 05, 2023
High Commissioner Dr K. J. Srinivasa hosted the Indian players and support staff
The Indian team is in Guyana to play the 2nd T20I vs West Indies on Aug 6
Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour meet High Commissioner of India
The High Commissioner's family also got to meet the Indian players
India lost the 1st T20I by 4 runs in Trinidad on Aug 3
The Indian batters failed to chase down 150 in the series opener
The team was also fined 4% of its match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate
