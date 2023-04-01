Take a sneak peak into Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's lavish ₹34 crore sea-facing Worli apartment

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma live in the sea facing triple towers of Omkar 1973 in Worli, Mumbai

Twitter Photo

The apartment reportedly costs ₹34 crore and has really tall ceilings and a massive living space

Architectural Digest

The interiors of the apartment are uber cool and luxurious at the same time

Architectural Digest

The apartment overlooks the Arabian Sea and has panoramic views from the every room

Architectural Digest

Virat and Anushka's daughter Vamika has a separate room for herself to play in

Architectural Digest

Anushka Sharma keeps giving us glimpses of her apartment through her social media pictures

Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka has a dog named Dude who has plenty of space to play around in the house

Anushka Sharma Instagram

The balconies in the apartment offer scenic views of south Mumbai

Virat Kohli Instagram

Expensive marble flooring covers the entire apartment floor

Architectural Digest