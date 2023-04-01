Take a sneak peak into Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's lavish ₹34 crore sea-facing Worli apartment

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 01, 2023
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma live in the sea facing triple towers of Omkar 1973 in Worli, Mumbai
Twitter Photo
The apartment reportedly costs ₹34 crore and has really tall ceilings and a massive living space
Architectural Digest
The interiors of the apartment are uber cool and luxurious at the same time
Architectural Digest
The apartment overlooks the Arabian Sea and has panoramic views from the every room
Architectural Digest
Virat and Anushka's daughter Vamika has a separate room for herself to play in
Architectural Digest
Anushka Sharma keeps giving us glimpses of her apartment through her social media pictures
Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka has a dog named Dude who has plenty of space to play around in the house
Anushka Sharma Instagram
The balconies in the apartment offer scenic views of south Mumbai
Virat Kohli Instagram
Expensive marble flooring covers the entire apartment floor
Architectural Digest