T20 WC 2024: Team India Players Visit Consulate General Of India In New York; See Pics

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | June 12, 2024
Team India players, alongside BCCI president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and secretary Jay Shah were invited to Consultate General Of India ahead of the clash vs USA in New York
Credits: India in New York Twitter
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid interacted with the members of India's Consulate General in New York
Credits: India in New York Twitter
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma shared the dias with Rahul Dravid during the interaction with members of Indian embassy
Credits: India in New York Twitter
Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli sat next to Indra Nooyi, former chairman of PepsiCo
Credits: India in New York Twitter
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid giving their speeches and sharing their experiences at India's Consulate General
Credits: India in New York
Diplomat Binaya Pradhan presented a momentum to Team India head coach Rahul Dravid after the conclusion of the event
Credits: India in New York Twitter
Diplomat Sirpriya Ranganathan presented a momentum to Team India captain Rohit Sharma
Credits: India in New York Twitter
A member of the Indian embassy in New York clicked a selfie with India skipper Rohit Sharma
Credits: Twitter