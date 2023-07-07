Stunning Photos Of Haris Rauf's Model Wife: All You Need To Know About Muzna Masood Malik

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 07, 2023
Muzna Masood Malik is a Pakistani model.

Muzna Masood Malik was reportedly Haris Rauf's classmate and the two have been together for some time now.

With well over 3k followers, Muzna Masood Malik is also reportedly a social media influencer.

Muzna Masood Malik dressed for her wedding.
The two tied the knot in December 2022.

Muzna Masood Malik is a student of mass media at International Islamic University in Islamabad and works with several Pakistan clothing brands.
Muzna Masood Malik face gleaning during the wedding ceremony.

Muzna Masood Malik has her husband's initials on her hand designs. The number 150 is due to Rauf bowling at those speeds frequently.
