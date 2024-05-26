SRH’s Road To IPL 2024 Final: Hyderabad Ride High On Batting Prowess Under Cummins

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | May 26, 2024
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing start to their campaign as they lost matches in their first three outings
Pat Cummins-led turned the game around and won four matches on the trot to break into top 4 on the points table. However, the Orange Army was out of top 4 after losing two matches.
The match against RCB witnessed SRH setting a record-breaking total of 287/3. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Aiden Markram became the first batters to score fifties in an IPL match
Sunrisers Hyderabad won two games in their outings. However, Pat Cummins & his boys sealed their playoffs berth after the clash against Gujarat Titans washed out due to rain
Sunrisers Hyderabad won their final league stage against Punjab Kings and secured the second spot on the points table in order to play in Qualifier 1
Sunrisers Hyderabad couldn't directly seal their berth for the IPL 2024 as they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2
Pat Cummins & co made a comeback to defeat the winner of Eliminator Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 in order to set up title clash with Kolkata Knight Riders
Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, SRH witnessed an incredible turnaround in IPL 2024 after failing to qualify for the playoffs in the last three seasons
Pat Cummins will look to become the second SRH captain after David Warner to win an IPL title
