Sourav Ganguly Turns 51: Here's A Look At Some Iconic Moments Of 'Dada'

Sourav Ganguly impresses with a century on his Test debut in 1996, scoring 131 at Lord's.
Sourav Ganguly also showcased his exploits with the ball against Pakistan in 1997, taking figures of 10-3-16-5 to fashion a 34-run win for India.
The 1999 world cup game against Sri Lanka Ganguly put on 318 with Rahul Dravid. The partnership stood the highest in World Cup history until the 2015 edition. However, Ganguly's 183 remains the best individual score by an Indian in World Cup history.
In 2000, after the spot-fixing scandal, Sourav Ganguly was appointed captain.
His celebration after winning the Natwest Trophy in England in 2002 will always be a folklore of the Indian cricketing history.
Sourav Ganguly with the Natwest trophy.
Sourav Ganguly played one of his best innings against Australia in Brisbane in 2003-04, striking 144.
Sourav Ganguly took India to their first World Cup final in 2003 since 1983, but they lost to an extremely superior Australian team.
Sourav Ganguly became the first Indian captain in 2004 to win a Test series in Pakistan.
After a few controversies and poor form, Ganguly played an integral role in India's first Test win in South Africa in 2006.
Sourav Ganguly being carried off by his teammates after announcing retirement from Test cricket.
In October 2019, Ganguly became the BCCI President and was in the role until October 2022.
