Snapshots From PM Modi's Special Meeting With India's Asian Games Contingent In Delhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
PM Narendra Modi met with the entire Indian contingent which recently participated in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China
The Prime Minister even interacted with gold medallists like Neeraj Chopra
PM Modi also congratulated the women athletes, saying they had given some amazing performances and accounted for half the medals won by India
PM Modi was gifted a couple of hockey sticks by the Indian men's and women's teams
PM Modi also got two India jerseys with the signatures of all the 660 athletes who participated in the Asian Games
The PM also got a signed bat from the Indian men's cricket team which won gold at the Asian Games
India won a record-breaking 107 medals, including 28 gold at this year's Asian Games
PM Modi assured all possible help to Indian athletes in their endeavour to achieve greater heights
PM Modi said that the Asian Games haul was a good marker for the future of the sport in the country
The PM also gave the thumbs up to the sports ministry's flagship programme, Khelo India, saying it had been a huge success.
