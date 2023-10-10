Snapshots From PM Modi's Special Meeting With India's Asian Games Contingent In Delhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023

PM Narendra Modi met with the entire Indian contingent which recently participated in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China

PM Modi Instagram

The Prime Minister even interacted with gold medallists like Neeraj Chopra

PM Modi Instagram

PM Modi also congratulated the women athletes, saying they had given some amazing performances and accounted for half the medals won by India

PM Modi Instagram

PM Modi was gifted a couple of hockey sticks by the Indian men's and women's teams

PM Modi Instagram

PM Modi also got two India jerseys with the signatures of all the 660 athletes who participated in the Asian Games

PM Modi Instagram

The PM also got a signed bat from the Indian men's cricket team which won gold at the Asian Games

PM Modi Instagram

India won a record-breaking 107 medals, including 28 gold at this year's Asian Games

PM Modi Instagram

PM Modi assured all possible help to Indian athletes in their endeavour to achieve greater heights

PM Modi Instagram

PM Modi said that the Asian Games haul was a good marker for the future of the sport in the country

PM Modi Instagram

The PM also gave the thumbs up to the sports ministry's flagship programme, Khelo India, saying it had been a huge success.

PM Modi Instagram