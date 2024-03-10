Shubman Gill Flaunting His 6-Pack Abs In Topless Pic Breaks The Internet

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 10, 2024
Shubman Gill set the internet on fire by sharing a couple of instagram, where he was flaunting a chiseled six-pack abs.
Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram
Shubman Gill posed for a picture by being shirtless and showing his six-pack abs by the beachside
Shubman Gill is looking looking handsome and stylish, wearing a finely tailored suit with a sleek pair of sunglasses
Shubman Gill shared another picture of him wearing a stylish suit, manifesting his charm and elegance
Shubman Gill's fine look wearing suit and a sunglass makes him appear incredibly stylish
Shubman Gill was part of the India Test in the recently concluded Test series against England, wherein Rohit Sharma and co won 4-1.
Shubman Gill was among the stand out performers in the series as he amassed 452 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average 56.50 in 9 innings
Ravichandran Ashwin had a memorable outing in his 100th Test as he scalped nine wickets and shattered Muttiah Muralitharan's record for the best bowling figures in milestone game
Kuldeep Yadav was another star performer of the series as he scalped 19 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 20.15 in 4 matches. With the bat, he scored 97 runs
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma scored centuries in the first innings of the fifth Test
Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan played a crucial role in helping India win the fifth and final Test of the series
