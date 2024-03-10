Shubman Gill Flaunting His 6-Pack Abs In Topless Pic Breaks The Internet

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 10, 2024

Shubman Gill set the internet on fire by sharing a couple of instagram, where he was flaunting a chiseled six-pack abs.

Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill posed for a picture by being shirtless and showing his six-pack abs by the beachside

Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill is looking looking handsome and stylish, wearing a finely tailored suit with a sleek pair of sunglasses

Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill shared another picture of him wearing a stylish suit, manifesting his charm and elegance

Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill's fine look wearing suit and a sunglass makes him appear incredibly stylish

Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill was part of the India Test in the recently concluded Test series against England, wherein Rohit Sharma and co won 4-1.

Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill was among the stand out performers in the series as he amassed 452 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average 56.50 in 9 innings

Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Ravichandran Ashwin had a memorable outing in his 100th Test as he scalped nine wickets and shattered Muttiah Muralitharan's record for the best bowling figures in milestone game

Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Kuldeep Yadav was another star performer of the series as he scalped 19 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, at an average of 20.15 in 4 matches. With the bat, he scored 97 runs

Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma scored centuries in the first innings of the fifth Test

Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram

Devdutt Padikkal and Sarfaraz Khan played a crucial role in helping India win the fifth and final Test of the series

Credits: Shubman Gill/Instagram