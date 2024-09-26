Shakib Al Hasan Set To Retire From Tests, T20Is: Bangladesh All-Rounder’s Career Highs And Lows

By: Aakash Singh | September 26, 2024
Shakib Al Hasan, who made his debut in 2006, has grown to become one of the best all-rounders. The veteran has decided to end his 18-year-career, having retired from T20I cricket and will likely play his final Test against India.
The former captain is Bangladesh's 3rd highest run-getter with 7570 runs in 247 matches. With 317 ODI scalps, he is their highest wicket-taker.
He is also Bangladesh's highest T20I wicket-taker with 149 scalps in 129 matches. With 2551 T20I runs, he is their highest run-getter too.
He has 242 wickets and has scored 4600 runs in 70 Tests. Shakib played an integral role in their maiden Test win over Australia as he took a fifer and scored 84 in their first innings.
Shakib Al Hasan also played an integral role in Bangladesh's historic series win over Pakistan recently. Although he struggled with the bat, Shakib took three vital wickets in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test
Shakib al Hasan was the Player of the Series when Bangladesh beat Australia for their maiden T20I series win in 2021. He scored 114 runs and took 7 scalps.
Shakib Al Hasan has also been involved in a handful of controversies. In 2019, he copped a two-year ban from all cricket and one year suspension for failing to report corrupt approaches.
During a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) fixture in 2021, Shakib al Hasan expressed outrage on the umpires by kicking the stumps violently. Hence, the 37-year-old was banned for three matches and faced a fine.
During the 2023 World Cup, Shakib Al Hasan affected a 'timed out' dismissal of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews. Despite the polarizing opinions from the cricketing fraternity, Shakib stood his ground and backed his call.
