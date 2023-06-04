Sachin Tendulkar purchases Lamborghini Urus S: A glance at the Master Blaster's astonishing car collection

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 04, 2023
Sachin Tendulkar's first car was Bayers Blue Maruti 800 as he realized his childhood passion for cars.
The Master Blaster has a custom red colour BMW i8 (costing 3 crore) and a wide body kit modifications by DC designs. It also has 357 BHP on tap, boasting enough power to thrill the owner of the car.
Sachin Tendulkar's customized BMW individual 760 Li (costing 2 crore) features the ST insignia on headrests, inside steps, dashboard, and gear knob. The car is powered by a 6.5 L V12 Twin-turbo engine, generating a stunning 601 bhp on tap. Furthermore, it's all-wheel steering function makes it maneuverable even in the tightest of turns.
The M6 Gran Coupe (costing 1 crore 80 lakh) was the first one in India and was found in Sachin Tendulkar's garage. The ‘frozen silver’ paint shade is only available internationally and generates a power output of 500+hp and 650 nm of torque.
The BMW M5 30 Jahre (costing 1 crore 50 lakh) is one of the fastest cars in Sachin Tendulkar's garage and is the only one in India. With 4.4-L V8 engine, generating 600 hp of power, Jahre can reach 0 to 100 km/hour in under 4 seconds.
The model BMW X5 M50d was imported for Sachin Tendulkar. It is a huge muscular SUV with leather sets, leather trims on the dash. The car also has a triple turbocharged six-cylinder inline engine, generating 400 PS of power and 760 Nm of torque.
Sachin Tendulkar's Porsche 911 Turbo S comes with an 8-speed PDK automatic transmission and produces a speed of 330 kmph alongside an ability to reach 10 kmph in under 3 seconds.
Sachin Tendulkar received a Ferrari 360 Modena (costing 2 crore) from the Fiat fraternity when he crossed Don Bradman's tally of 29 Test tons. The vehicle was all the more special as F1 stalwart Michael Schumacher handed to Tendulkar.
Sachin Tendulkar got the Volvo S80 car when he earned the Man of the Series award in 2010 following his 200 runs in an ODI against South Africa. At that time, it came with a twin-turbo diesel engine that had 205 bhp of power and 420 Nm of torque
Sachin Tendulkar's Nissan GT-R Egoist (costing 2 crore 40 lakh) boasts of a 3.8-litre V6 twin-turbo engine and can produce up to 562 bhp and 637 nm of peak torque. The car can zoom from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 3 seconds.
Sachin Tendulkar's elegant Mercedes Benz C36 AMG (costing 1 crore 40 lakh) was known for its 3.6-litre 6-cylinder engine, producing 280 brake horsepower.
Sachin Tendulkar's Lamborghini Urus S is his latest car, priced at an astounding 4.18 crore. It has the perfect blend of opulence and bespoke customization, ensuring a remarkable driving experience for the owners.