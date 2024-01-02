SA vs IND, 2nd Test: Team India’s Probable XI In Cape Town Might See 2 Changes After Centurion Loss

By: Aakash Singh | January 02, 2024
Indian captain Rohit Sharma endured a forgettable game in Centurion. He registered scores of 0 and 5 and dismissed twice by Kagiso Rabada.
(Credits: Twitter)
Yashasvi Jaiswal played with hard hands in both the innings, resulting in a nick to the keeper. However, Jaiswal is expected to keep his spot.
(Credits: Twitter)
While Shubman Gill was out cheaply in the 1st innings at Centurion, he scored a breezy 26 in the 2nd. Despite his recent struggles in Tests, Gill is likley to get another opportunity.
(Credits: Twitter(
Virat Kohli was the only Indian batter who played rather fluently in both innings. He made 38 in the 1st innings and followed it up with a free-flowing 76 in the 2nd.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer played well for his 31 in the 1st innings, but played a lose shot in the 2nd to go for a single-figure score. Iyer will also be looking to lift his game against short-pitched deliveries.
(Credits: Twiter)
KL Rahul's gritty hundred in the first innings ensured India got to a competitive total of 245. However, he couldn't make a difference in the 2nd.
(Credits: Twitter)
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to slot into the side in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja's batting and his left-arm spin will add a different dimension to their line-up.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shardul Thakur contributed a useful 29 in the first innings at Centurion, but was dismissed for a single-figure score in the 2nd. He also managed only 1 wicket in the only innings India bowled.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jasprit Bumrah was perhaps the only Indian bowler threatening the Proteas batters consistently. He picked 3 wickets and could need to do more heavy lifting in Cape Town.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mohammed Siraj shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah, but could not live up to the level of the latter. He snared underwhelming figures of 24-1-91-2.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mukesh Kumar could come in as a replacement of Prasidh Krishna, who could not deliver as per expectations in Centurion. He played his only Test in the West Indies this year, taking 2 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!