Rishabh Pant To Virat Kohli: Cricketers Who Became The First To Play 100 IPL Matches For Their Teams

By: Aakash Singh | March 28, 2024
Suresh Raina became the 1st player to play 100 IPL games for the Chennai Super Kings. From 2008, Raina has played 200 games for CSK and has been a big part of their success, amassing 5529 runs.
Harbhajan Singh emerged as the first player to cross the 100-game landmark for the Mumbai Indians. The off-spinner started his IPL career in 2008 and featured in 158 matches, taking 147 scalps.
Star batter Virat Kohli became the first player from RCB to play 100 IPL games. Kohli is now the most-capped player for RCB with 254 games and has accumulated 7785 runs.
Gautam Gambhir, who is now the mentor of KKR, became the first player to play 100 matches for the franchise. Gambhir also captained KKR to the title twice and has featured in 122 matches.
Ajinkya Rahane became the 1st player from the Rajasthan Royals to feature in 100 games for the franchise. The right-hander has played 106 matches for the Royals and accumulated 3098 runs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the mainstay for SRH for a long time now and became the first player from the franchise to complete 100 matches. The right-arm seamer has played 131 games for the SunRisers, taking 146 scalps with 2 fifers.
Rishabh Pant became the first cricketer to play 100 matches for the Delhi-based franchise. He completed the milestone against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 in Jaipur.
