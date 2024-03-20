Rishabh Pant To Mitchell Starc: Cricket Stars Who Are Making A Comeback In IPL 2024

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | March 20, 2024
Rishabh Pant is set to grab headlines when he walks out to field for the first time in 15 months when DC takes on PBKS in Mullanpur on March 23
Credits: Twitter/Delhi Capitals
After ruling out of the last IPL season due to workload management, Pat Cummins will return as SRH skipper in the upcoming IPL 2024
Credits: Twitter/SunRisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders new recurit Pat Cummins will mark his return to IPL after being absent from the tournament for a decade
Credits: Twitter/Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer returns as KKR skipper for IPL 2024 as he was ruled out of the last season of the tournament due to back injury
Credits: Twitter/Kolkata Knight Riders
LSG KL Rahul will be returning to IPL 2024 after he was ruled out of the last IPL season after suffering from thigh injury while fielding
Credits: Twitter
A massive boost for Mumbai Indians as pace spearheard set to return to IPL after being ruled out of the last season due to back injury
Credits: Twitter
Jhonny Bairstow was unavailable for PBKS in IPL 2023 as he was recovering from surgery after he factured his leg in September 2022
Credits: Twitter
Kane Williamson had a bad knee injury while fielding, that ruled him out of IPL 2023. Williamson is set to return for IPL 2024 when GT takes MI in Ahmedabad
Credits: Twitter