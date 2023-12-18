Rewind: Top Performance By Indian Athletes In 2023

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 18, 2023
Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian athlete to win a historic Gold medal at the World Athletics Championship
Credits: Twitter
‘Brothers of Destruction’ Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched India’s first Gold medal in badminton at Asian Games
Credits: Twitter
Virat Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record for most runs in a World Cup, amassing 765 runs in 11 matches.
Credits: Twitter
The 16-year-old Sheetal Devi used her legs to aim and shoot the arrow and won two Gold medals and a Silver in Archery at the Para Asian Games.
Credits: Twitter/Paralympic Games
Kishore Jena grabbed headlines when he clinched Silver Medal in Men’s Javelin Throw at the Asian Games 2023
Credits: Twitter
Indian Men's Hockey team finished on top of the podium with Gold medal at the Asian Games
Credits: Twitter
43-year-old Rohan Bopanna won two ATP Doubles titles and an Asian Games Gold medal in mixed doubles.
Credits: Twitter
Sisters duo of Sutirtha and Ayihka Mukherjee clinched historic bronze medal for India in Table Tennis women's doubles at Asian Games
Credits: Twitter
Deepti Sharma achieved second-best bowling figures in a Women’s Test against England (9/39)
Credits: Twitter