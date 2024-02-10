Revisiting India's Performances In Eight U19 World Cup Finals

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 10, 2024
Under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif, India triumphed their first U19 World Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in their first Final of the tournament in 2000. Reetinder Singh Sodhi was the Player of the Final
Six years later, in 2006, India reached its second U19 World Cup Final but lost to arch-rivals Pakistan after being bundled out for mere 71 while chasing 109-run target
Under the dynamic leadership of Virat Kohli, India clinched its second U19 World Cup title with a 12-run win over South Africa in 2008. Kohli went on to lead Team India across all formats at senior level
After failing to defend the title in 2010, India regained its lost triumph by defeating with a six-wicket win over defending champions Australia in 2012 Final. Skipper Unmukt Chand was the Player of the Final for his match-winning century
India reached the U19 World Cup Final for the fifth time in 2016 but lost to West Indies by five wickets after being dismissed for 145
In 2018, India reached the U19 World Cup final for the 2nd on the trot but this Boy in Blue managed to bring home the trophy by defeating Australia. Shubman Gill adjudged Player of the Final for his match-winning hundred
India made 3rd successive appearance at the U19 World Cup Final but lost to underdogs Bangladesh by 3 wickets
In 2022, India became the first team to win five U19 World Cup titles when they defeated England in the final. Raj Bawa was awarded Player of the Final for his all-round performance
