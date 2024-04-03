RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From Match 15 As Lucknow's All-Round Show Earns Them 2nd Win Of The Season

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 03, 2024

Quinton de Kock got back into his groove as he slammed 81 off 56 at a strike rate of 144.64. His knock consisted of 7 fours and 5 sixes

Nicholas Pororan unleased his firepower in the middle and played a brilliant innings of 40 off 21 balls, including a four and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 190.48

Glenn Maxwell was the star bowler for RCB as he scalped two wickets while conceding 23 with an economy rate of 5/80 in his four overs

M Siddharth finally fulfilled his dream of taking the wicket of Virat Kohli, dismissing the talismanic batter for 22 off 16 balls. Interestingly, it was his first IPL wicket

The RCB's batting trio of Virat Kohli (22), Faf du Plessis (19) and Glenn Maxwell (0) had poor returns against LSG.

Mayank Yadav yet again grabbed the headlines with his fiery bowling and clocked 156.7 kmph delivery during the match against RCB

Mayank Yadav received his second Player of the Match award for his outstanding bowling, registering the figures of 3/14 with an economy rate of 3.50 in four overs

Mahipal Lamror stepped up for RCB when he was needed the most as he scored 33 off 13 balls but his effort went in vain as Bengaluru fell 28 runs short of achieving the target.

With a victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved to fourth spot in points table with the 2nd win of the season

