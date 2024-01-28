Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Birthday: Reflecting On Former Indian Army Colonel's Journey From Professional Shooter To Politician

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 28, 2024
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tried his hands on shooting while serving in the Indian Army. He specialized in rifle shooting.
Rathore became a professional shooter at the age of 28 in 1998. His first international breakthrough came when he won two Gold medals at the 2002 Commonwealth Games
Former Indian Army Colonel shot to fame when he won the Silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. That year, he won his first World Championship Medal in Sydney (Silver).
In 2006, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won his first World Championship Gold Medal in Double Trap in Cairo. That year, he won a Silver and Bronze medal at the Asian Games
Rathore is credited with winning the Asian Clay Target Championship four times in a row from 2002 to 2006.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was honoured with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award and Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian Shooting
Rathore retired from Indian Army in 2013 to foray into politics by joining Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). He won the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Jaipur Rural and sworn in As Minister of Information Technology and Broadcasting
In 2017, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was appointed as Minister Of Youth Affairs and Sports.
In 2023, Former Olympic Silver medalist won Rajasthan Assembly Election from Jhotwara and became the cabinet minister of Rajasthan Government.
