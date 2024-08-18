Premier League 2024: Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Brighton & Newcastle Kickoff Their Season With Wins

By: Aakash Singh | August 18, 2024

Manchester United kicked off their Premier League season with 1-0 win over Fulham, thanks to Joshua Zirkzee's goal in the 87th minute

Credits: Twitter

Mohammad Salah and Diogo Jota emerged as the star performers in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Ipswich Town

Credits: Liverpool Twitter

Brighton kicked off new Premier League season with 3-0 win against 10-man Everton. Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welback and Simon Adingra netted a goal each

Credits: Twitter

10-man Newcastle defeated Southampton 1-0, thanks to Joelinton's goal in the 48th minute

Credits: Twitter

Kai Kavertz and Bukayo Saka scored a goal each in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Wolves

Credits: Twitter

The match between Bournamouth and Nottingham Forest ended in 1-1 draw