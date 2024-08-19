Premier League 2024: Manchester City Defeat Chelsea, Brentford & Aston Villa Off To Winning Start

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | August 19, 2024
Aston Villa kicked of their Premier League campaign with 2-1 win over West Ham United
Amadou Onana scored on his debut for Aston Villa and netted a goal in 4 minutes before his teammate Johan Duran broke West Ham's equalizer in the 79th minute
Aston Villa eruped in joy after Johan Duran scored a crucial goal to help the side take a lead over West Ham
Brentford defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 in order to begin their Premier League with a win
Johan Duran 's goal in the 76th minute helped Brentford to take a lead after Ethan Pinnock scored a own goal in the 57th minute of the match against Crystal Palace
The defending champions Manchester City's quest for the fifth PL title on the trot began with 2-0 win over Chelsea
Erling Halland scored the opening goal in the 18th minute before Mateo Kovacic netted the goal in the 84th minute for Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola kisses captain Kevin de Bruyne after leading his team to the victory against rival Chelsea