Pics Show Bonhomie Between Businessman Hitesh Sanghvi & MS Dhoni After Duo Seen With Former US President Donald Trump

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023

A day after he was spotted at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was clicked with former US President Donald Trump.

Instagram

MS Dhoni and Donald Trump met at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, a friend of Dhoni, Hitesh Sanghvi, posted on Instagram.

Instagram

Hitesh Sanghvi is an entrepreneur based in Dubai and is considered close to former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. A day earlier, MS Dhoni and Sanghvi along with their mutual friend were also seen at the US Open.

Instagram

The duo- Hitesh and Dhoni- has been in US since a week. Hitesh has posted some photos from their time in the states, on the former's Instagram handle.

Instagram

The photos on Hitesh's Instagram suggests bonhomie between the businessman and the cricketer who is generally known to be reserved and keeps a close group.

Instagram

In one of the posted photos, both are seen playing the game- PUBG. And this is a photo from 2019.

Instagram

Their friendship apparently goes back to 2017, as in one pic posted on 7th July 2017, Hitesh has wished captain cool "Happy bday".

Instagram

A video of MS Dhoni enjoying a game of golf with former US President Donald Trump surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

US Open 2023: MS Dhoni Enjoys Carlos Alcaraz VS Alexander Zverev's Quarter-Final Tie (WATCH)
Find out More