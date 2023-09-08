Pics Show Bonhomie Between Businessman Hitesh Sanghvi & MS Dhoni After Duo Seen With Former US President Donald Trump

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
A day after he was spotted at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was clicked with former US President Donald Trump.
MS Dhoni and Donald Trump met at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, a friend of Dhoni, Hitesh Sanghvi, posted on Instagram.
Hitesh Sanghvi is an entrepreneur based in Dubai and is considered close to former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. A day earlier, MS Dhoni and Sanghvi along with their mutual friend were also seen at the US Open.
The duo- Hitesh and Dhoni- has been in US since a week. Hitesh has posted some photos from their time in the states, on the former's Instagram handle.
The photos on Hitesh's Instagram suggests bonhomie between the businessman and the cricketer who is generally known to be reserved and keeps a close group.
In one of the posted photos, both are seen playing the game- PUBG. And this is a photo from 2019.
Their friendship apparently goes back to 2017, as in one pic posted on 7th July 2017, Hitesh has wished captain cool "Happy bday".
A video of MS Dhoni enjoying a game of golf with former US President Donald Trump surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).
