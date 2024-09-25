PICS: Indian Women's Cricket Team Head To UAE For T20 World Cup

By: Suraj Alva | September 25, 2024
The Indian women's cricket team left for UAE to participate in Women's T20 World Cup
Image: BCCI Women/ X
Harmanpreet Kaur leads a confident squad aiming for first T20 World Cup title
Image: Indiancricketteam/ Instagram
Smriti Mandhana gives thumb up as she gets ready to let her bat do the talking. Her form at the top of the order will be key to India setting or chasing big totals.
Image: Indiancricketteam/Instagram
Deepti Sharma (left) and Pooja Vastrakar (Right) all-round display will be crucial for Team India's success during the tournament
Image: Indiancricketteam/Instagram
Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav enjoying their trip to UAE for the Women's T20 World Cup
Image: Indiancricketteam/Instagram
Renuka Thakur’s (left)role in leading India’s pace attack will be crucial, while Shefali Verma (right) will be vital in providing India with quick starts at top
Image: Indiancricketteam/Instagram
Coach Amol Muzumdar said that the team has addressed all important areas and expressed his faith in their readiness.
Image: Indiancricketteam/Instagram
Jemimah Rodrigues will have a point to prove during the T20 World Cup as Team India eye maiden ICC trophy
Image: Indiancricketteam/Instagram