PHOTOS: Virat Kohli's Fans Welcome His Son Akaay To Royal Challengers Bangalore

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 25, 2024
India batter Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with their second child, baby boy on February 15
The couple informed the fans about the good news on social media and named their son Akaay
It's not been a month since Kohli and Anushka's son Akaay was born but still he has already gained a lot of fans
Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore fan held a poster 'Akaay Welcome To RCB' during RCB's WPL match in Bengaluru
Another poster for Akaay went viral on social media, where Virat Kohli's son was portrayed as Lion's cub
Virat Kohli has been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL since 2008 and is a former captain of the side
Virat Kohli led RCB to 2016 IPL final where they lost to SunRisers Hyderabad
Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL, with over 7000 runs and 7 centuries
Virat Kohli is currently on break as he ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England for the birth of his second child and will return to action for IPL 2024