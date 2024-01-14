PHOTOS: Usain Bolt Finally Finds His Match In GENBETA Formula E Car In Mexico

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 14, 2024

Usain Bolt posed for a picture with his signature style winning celebration with world-record GENBETA Formula E Car

The world's fastest man took world's fastest car for a spin ahead of Mexico E Prix

GENBETA Formula E Car achieved the world record 218.71 kmph, setting a new mark in the Guinness Book of Records

Usain Bolt received customized helmet with a design of his trademark winning celebration

Usain Bolt looks fabulous in racecar driver's gear to gets his hand on GENBETA

Usain Bolt is in all smiles after driving record-breaking Formula E car with his signature pose

Usain Bolt is the most successful sprinter in the world with a world records in 100m and 200m race

Usain Bolt is a 11-time World Champion in sprinting and also has 8 Olympic medals to his name

Usain Bolt retired from his professional after 2017 World Athletics Championships, where he won bronze medal in 100m race