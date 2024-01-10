Photos: Maori Community Gives Traditional Welcome To New Zealand & Pakistan Players Ahead Of 1st T20I

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | January 10, 2024

A woman from Maori community stands ahead of Pakistan players and singing New Zealand's Maori anthem 'God Save The King'

Credits: Instagram/BlackCaps

The picture of woman from Maori community sings along the national anthem

The women of Maori community performs Haka dance or war-cry in front of New Zealand and Pakistan players

New Zealand and Pakistan players walk to the house of Maori community

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson and head coach Gary Stead listening to speech from a person in Maori community

New Zealand players are seem to be signing their national anthem 'God Defend New Zealand'

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson giving his speech to people of Maori community

Kane Williamson did 'Hongi' with a man from Maori Community. Hongi is Maori's traditional way of greeting people

Pakistan team manager also did a Hongi with a man from Maori community

A man of Maori community received Pakistan jersey signed by entire Men in Green team

